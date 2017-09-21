Ohio lawmakers introduce 'stand-your-ground' bill

Ohio Republicans are pushing to scrap the state's "castle doctrine" in favor of so-called "stand-your-ground" laws.

Senate Bill 180 would eliminate the duty to retreat and allow gun owners to use deadly force against would-be assailants in self-defense.

The proposal also shifts the burden of proof to the prosecution that shooters did not act in self-defense.

If passed, Ohio would be the 25th state to have stand-your-ground laws. At least 24 states including Indiana and Kentucky say there is no duty to retreat from an attacker.

Ohio has a version of “castle doctrine,” which helps shield gun owners from civil liabilities in self-defense shootings. Stand-your-ground generally refers to removing the duty to retreat before using deadly force in self-defense in a public space.

The bill “seeks to modernize Ohio’s self-defense laws,” Sen. Joe Uecker, R-Miami Township, one of the bill's sponsors said in testimony. “Current Ohio law is giving more legal protections to the perpetrators of violent crimes than to the victims of violent crimes.”

Under current law, the burden of proof is on the defendant to prove they have immunity under the stand-your-ground, which allows a person to defend themselves to prevent death or great bodily harm.

There is also a similar measure in the House.

