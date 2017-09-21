Cincinnati man killed in crash on UK campus - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cincinnati man killed in crash on UK campus

LEXINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

A Cincinnati man has died following a motorcycle crash.

It happened Wednesday morning in front of the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Ryan Greenwell, 22, was on a motorcycle that hit another vehicle, according to the Fayette County Coroner.

He died from his injuries.

Greenwell was living in Lexington while attending UK.

The crash remains under investigation.

