You can now rock a Superbubz T-Shirt to support a good cause

Walter "Superbubz" Herbert at Paul Brown Stadium Friday. He met the Cincinnati Bengals. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

A 6-year-old boy battling terminal cancer has been really busy lately meeting Santa Claus, finishing school and hanging out with athletes.

Now, Walter “SuperBubz” Herbert has his own threads.

Cincy Shirts, a Cincinnati-based clothing company, made a shirt representing the Queen City's favorite superhero.

A portion of the shirt's proceeds goes to Superbubz's family and the Dragonfly Foundation, a Hamilton County non-profit that helps kids with cancer.

