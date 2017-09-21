You can now rock a Superbubz T-Shirt to support a good cause - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

You can now rock a Superbubz T-Shirt to support a good cause

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
A 6-year-old boy battling terminal cancer has been really busy lately meeting Santa Claus, finishing school and hanging out with athletes.

Now, Walter “SuperBubz” Herbert has his own threads.

Cincy Shirts, a Cincinnati-based clothing company, made a shirt representing the Queen City's favorite superhero. 

A portion of the shirt's proceeds goes to Superbubz's family and the Dragonfly Foundation, a Hamilton County non-profit that helps kids with cancer. 

