Part of Mason-Montgomery shuts down until at least midnight after gas leak

A gas leak shut down the intersection of Mason-Montogomery Road and Natorp Boulevard Thursday afternoon in Deerfield Township, closing traffic in all directions.

Just before 4 p.m., police say multiple businesses in the area are being shut down.

Mason-Montgomery Road will be closed through midnight and Notorp Boulevard will be closed through Friday morning, according to police.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.