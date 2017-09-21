Part of Mason-Montgomery shuts down until at least midnight afte - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Part of Mason-Montgomery shuts down until at least midnight after gas leak

MASON, OH (FOX19) -

A gas leak shut down the intersection of Mason-Montogomery Road and Natorp Boulevard Thursday afternoon in Deerfield Township, closing traffic in all directions. 

Just before 4 p.m., police say multiple businesses in the area are being shut down. 

Mason-Montgomery Road will be closed through midnight and Notorp Boulevard will be closed through Friday morning, according to police. 

This story will be updated. 

