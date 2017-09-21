Breaking wind: Video shows diva Fiona passing gas while swimming

Fiona, Cincinnati's favorite diva, might be the cutest thing, ever.

When she naps, it's adorable.

Swimming? It's a treat to watch.

Fiona can't even chill out with her mom, Bibi, without being totally lovable.

Now, one of Cincinnati's top celebrities has crossed another milestone — passing gas.

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shared a video of Fiona "blowing bubbles."

Fiona blowing bubbles on the other end! #teamfiona pic.twitter.com/9S926LvCV0 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) September 21, 2017

She certainly is sassy, isn't she?

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.