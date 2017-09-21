Breaking wind: Video shows diva Fiona passing gas while swimming - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Breaking wind: Video shows diva Fiona passing gas while swimming

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Instagram/Cincinnati Zoo) (Instagram/Cincinnati Zoo)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Fiona, Cincinnati's favorite diva, might be the cutest thing, ever. 

When she naps, it's adorable.

Swimming? It's a treat to watch. 

Fiona can't even chill out with her mom, Bibi, without being totally lovable.  

Now, one of Cincinnati's top celebrities has crossed another milestone — passing gas.

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shared a video of Fiona "blowing bubbles."

She certainly is sassy, isn't she? 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly