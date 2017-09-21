Do you recognize this 'stuffie'? Woman seeks owner of found teddy bear

A woman is trying to reunite a teddy bear with its owner, after finding the stuffed toy outside of a drive-thru in Anderson Township on Thursday afternoon.

Christin Bonnett posted a picture of the "stuffie" on Facebook with a caption that stated she had seen a girl or boy throw the a teddy bear out a car window at the McDonald's on Beechmont/Mt. Carmel Tabasco Road in Anderson Township.

Her social media posts end by stating, "My son freaks out when missing his favorite stuffies, so please share this so that this adorable stuffie can be reunited with her owner!!! Thank you."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.