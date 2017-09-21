Reds to add more safety netting after foul ball hits child at Yankee Stadium

The Cincinnati Reds plan to install additional safety netting at Great American Ball Park for the 2018 season, the team announced Thursday.

The decision comes one day after a young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier, a former Red.

Frazier was visibly disturbed by the incident.

"I thought of my kids. I have two kids under 3 years old and I just hope she's all right," Frazier said to reporters after the game. "I know the dad or whoever it was that was with them was trying their hardest, but the ball's coming at 120 miles an hour at them and the ball's hooking. So it's like if you've never seen a ball like that, which most people in the world haven't, it's very tough."

Little girl hit by a line drive at #Yankees game. Todd Frazier looked really shaken up by the incident. Scary moments pic.twitter.com/1vJ5lZmYg4 — MadPicksCrew (@MadpicksCrew) September 20, 2017

Great American Ballpark’s current netting meets MLB guidelines, which encourage teams to have nets between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate.

The Reds’ new net will go beyond the current league standard. It will extend to the end of each dugout. GABP crews will install the new during the off season.

"I think the netting should be up. I think every stadium should have it, but we're not at that point yet," Frazier said Wednesday.

Several other players have called for the protective netting to be extended.

"It remains an ongoing discussion in the industry," Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Associated Press. "We gave some guidelines two years ago, and what we have done since then is that we have encouraged the individual clubs to engage in a localized process, look at their own stadiums - every stadium's different - and to try to make a good decision about how far the netting should go in order to promote fan safety."

The Reds will also replace the existing net behind home plate.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.