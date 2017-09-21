Zack Cozart on safety nets: It makes us mad that MLB isn't taking a stance

A Cincinnati Red did not mince words when sharing his feelings about safety net rules for Major League Baseball stadiums.

"It makes us mad that MLB isn’t taking a stance on it and being serious about it," Zack Cozart said Thursday.

The shortstop's strong comments come one day after a young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier, a former Red.

On Thursday, the Reds decided to extend Great American Ballpark's protective netting beyond the guidelines set by MLB.

“As players, we don’t want to have that on our conscious," Cozart said. "We don’t want to see anybody, much less a young girl or a kid, get hit and be traumatized for life."

STRONG words from Zack Cozart on wanting extended netting across MLB: "It makes us mad MLB isn't taking a stance on it..." #Reds @fox19 pic.twitter.com/x3iCdeZ7jy — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 21, 2017

He suggested MLB require nets to extend beyond the dugout. Currently, teams must have nets between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate.

By 2018 Opening Day, netting at GABP will extend to the end of each dugout.

"We’ll get the fans the ball. You know, we’ll throw them some balls still and be able to interact with them. That’s not the big deal," Frazier said. "It’s keeping these people safe when they’re that close and don’t have a chance to react."

