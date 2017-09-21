Police investigating 2 bank robberies in Hamilton

Police are investigating two bank robberies in Hamilton on Thursday.

According to police, The 5/3 Bank at 902 NW Washington Boulevard was robbed around 4 p.m., and the US Bank at 540 Main Street was robbed by the same man at 4:10 p.m.

The suspect is a white male with dark facial hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, black baseball hat, and gray sweatpants.

Hamilton Police Detectives are continuing to investigate these robberies.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.