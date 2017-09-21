Deer Park Schools to release early Friday due to heat

With a forecasted high of 90 and relative humidity between 70% and 80% Deer Park Schools have decided to release students early on Friday.

The Jr./Sr. High School will release at 12:40 p.m. and Holmes and Amity will release at 12:55 p.m.

The Champions after school program at Holmes Elementary will be cancelled tomorrow. All other after school activities will continue as scheduled.

The after school shuttle from Holmes Elementary to the Howard Building will run after school.

"I will be closely monitoring the weather over the weekend as well. It appears that Monday and Tuesday's weather might be very similar to what we experience tomorrow before the heat finally breaks next Wednesday. If we decide to release early on Monday and/or Tuesday, I will do my best to notify you as early as possible so that you can make alternative plans," Superintendent Jay Phillips said.

