Unwelcome donation made to People's Pantry

The People’s Pantry Project in Cincinnati dealt with a strange issue this week after someone dropped off beer at their Pleasant Ridge Pantry.

“With it being across from the school it’s about the stupidest thing that somebody could do because we don’t want that kind of influence here,” Peoples Pantry Founder Lisa Andrews said. “We want to keep the project positive.”

Pleasant Ridge Montessori School is located directly across the street from the Pantry in question and is the first of 11 locations for the project that aims to feed the hungry in Cincinnati.

“That’s not the place for this,” Andrews said. “We don’t want that here and we’ve tried to be very explicit about what’s supposed to be in the box, what’s supposed to be donated. Nothing in glass, no beer, no alcohol, no medication.”

The project has been active in Cincinnati for more than a year now and Andrews reports great success in the community. The Pantry has partnered with Trader Joe’s to make sure the cabinets are stocked for those in need.

Andrews tells us volunteers check the Pantries regularly for perishable food items or other donations that don’t belong. The beer drop-off was spotted by a volunteer who disposed of the inappropriate pantry deposit.

