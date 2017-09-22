Two hurt in overnight shootings - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Two hurt in overnight shootings

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Two people are in the hospital following shootings late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The first happened on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville around 11 p.m.

Police told us a man in his 40s was found shot and his injuries are considered life threatening.

Around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting on Columbine Court in North College Hill.

Investigators believe a man was shot during a street robbery.

It's not clear how serious the victim's injuries are.

No arrests have been made in either incident. 

