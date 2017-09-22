Two hurt in overnight shootings

A man was shot during a street robbery on Columbine Court. (FOX19 NOW)

One person suffered life threatening injuries in a shooting on Whetsel Ave. (FOX19 NOW)

Two people are in the hospital following shootings late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The first happened on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville around 11 p.m.

Police told us a man in his 40s was found shot and his injuries are considered life threatening.

Around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting on Columbine Court in North College Hill.

Investigators believe a man was shot during a street robbery.

It's not clear how serious the victim's injuries are.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

