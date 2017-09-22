Kings Island's Halloween Haunt set to open today

It's that time of year to get spooked at Kings Island.

The amusement park is expecting big crowds for its annual Halloween Haunt, which opens for the season Friday.

This year, the event includes 10 haunted attractions, three outdoor scare zones and three crazy live shows.

And as always, evil creatures will be lurking throughout the park.

All of the rides will also be open.

Halloween Haunt runs from 6 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Fridays.

Most Saturdays, the parks opens from 11 a.m. - 1 a.m., with haunt starting at 6 p.m.

Sundays, the park will be open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. with no haunt.

You can find a full calendar here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.