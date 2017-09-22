Police crack down on underage drinkers during HS homecoming season

Officers in the city of Middletown are taking aim at underage drinking and drug use.

As high school homecoming season begins, the department has received a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety to target alcohol offenses, impaired and aggressive driving.

Police will also be on the lookout for seat belt violations, according to a statement from Middletown.

"Officers will be taking a zero tolerance stance regarding underage alcohol consumption after homecoming activities where alcohol or drugs are found," the statement says.

Police ask anyone who witnesses criminal or suspicious activity to call the department at 513-425-7700.

