Indian Hill mansion fire: $60 million lawsuit settled weeks before trial

A settlement has been reached in a $60 million lawsuit connected to a massive fire that destroyed an Indian Hill mansion.

The case involved Jeffrey and Maria Decker, whose $4 million home burned to the ground in 2014.

More than three years have passed since the fire, but the drama continued to smolder after the Deckers sued an insurance company for not honoring their claim for $14 million in losses.

After thousands of federal court documents and a series of bizarre allegations, the Deckers and Chubb National Insurance settled out of court Thursday – just weeks before the federal case was set to go to trial.

No details about the settlement were revealed.

Related: Insurance company says lavish lifestyle prompted mansion fire

The cause of the fire inside the 10,000 square foot home remains a mystery.

Related: Court docs: Reds Hall of Famer mentioned in mansion fire investigation

Chubb's investigation accused Decker of lying about his location before the fire. The company also said they could prove the Deckers were running out of money and trying to sell their mansion a short time before the fire.

The Deckers' attorney said those accusations are not true and financial records can back them up.

The couple has called the insurance company's allegation a "character and credibility assassination."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.