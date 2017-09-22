Rethinking your career? These are the 32 highest-paying jobs in Ohio

If you've ever sat at work and wondered what your path to a six-figure salary would look like, this list may point you in the right direction.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has ranked the top-paying jobs in all 50 states. This is the most recent data, gathered in May 2016 and released in 2017.

Below you'll find the 32 highest-paying jobs in Ohio (annual mean wage), based on that data:

32. Human resource manager, $113,710

31. Biochemists and biophysicists, $114,650

30. Pharmacists, $115,310

29. Compensation and benefits managers, $115,910

28. Purchasing managers, $116,110

27. Law teachers, post secondary, $116,350

26. Real estate brokers, $116,640

25. Mathematical science occupations, all other, $123,460

24. Financial managers, $125,660

23. Optometrists, $126,570

22. Natural sciences managers, $128,400

21. Architectural and engineering managers, $129,030

20. Sales managers, $129,360

19. Air traffic controllers, $131,880

18. Computer and information systems managers, $132,020

17. Marketing managers, $133,740

16. Physicists, $140,040

15. Podiatrists, $142,450

14. Nurse anesthetists, $156,820

13. Pediatricians, general, $167,270

12. Dentists, all other specialists, $169,940

11. Psychiatrists, $186,680

10. Dentists, general, $193,430

9. Chief executives, $197,330

8. Family and general practitioners, $200,060

7. Internists, general, $205,580

6. Physicians and surgeons, all other, $208,440

5. Surgeons, $227,660

4. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons, $235,320

3. Obstetricians and gynecologists, $238,390

2. Orthodontists, $240,640

1. Anesthesiologists, $273,150

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.