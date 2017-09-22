Cincinnati police say robbery victim also abducted at gunpoint

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.Full Story >
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.Full Story >
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.Full Story >
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.Full Story >
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.Full Story >
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.Full Story >