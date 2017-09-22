Cincinnati police say robbery victim also abducted at gunpoint

Cincinnati police are investigating an aggravated robbery in which, they say, the victim was abducted.

It happened Sept. 20 around 10 p.m., they said. The victim was walking on the 2900 block of Colerain Avenue when the offenders pulled up in a black SUV and red car. The driver of the SUV reportedly ordered the woman into the back seat of the red car at gunpoint before driving to an unknown location.

Police are looking for two black men in the case. They say one is about 6 feet tall with a muscular build, possibly in his early 40s, with a cast on his right leg and walking with crutches. They say the other is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, possibly in his late 30s, with short hair and a medium build.

The victim was eventually released.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspects is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

