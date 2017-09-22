Bengals will be without two offensive stars in Green Bay

Bengals Pro Bowl tight end Tyler Eifert has been bitten by the injury bug again, missing practice all week with a back injury and now he has been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Green Bay.

Eifert has just four receptions in the first two weeks with 46 yards receiving and zero touchdowns.

Top ten pick and rookie wide receiver John Ross has also been ruled out for Sunday’s game as well with the same knee injury that kept him out in a week one loss to the Ravens. Ross had one touch in week two, a 12-yard run where he fumbled the ball away to the Texans in his first career game.

Including Sunday’s game in Green Bay, Tyler Eifert will have missed 28 of a possible 67 regular season games since 2013 because of injury.

The Bengals (0-2) kickoff against the Packers (1-1) Sunday in Green Bay at 4:25 p.m.

