Lawmakers take step to rename stretch of I-71 for slain Cincinnati police officer

Cincinnati is a step closer to naming a section of Interstate 71 Sonny Kim Memorial Highway to honor the police officer killed in the line of duty.

The section of I-71 from Dana Avenue to Montgomery Road will be renamed Sonny Kim Memorial Highway if lawmakers have their way. State reps Brigid Kelly and Jonathan Dever Introduced House Bill 347 this week to make the change.

On Friday they made the announcement at Madisonville Recreation Center.

"The least we can do, the very least we can do as legislators and as a community is to give thanks to the men and women in uniform who protect and serve our neighborhoods," said Rep. Dever.

Kim was a Cincinnati police officer for more than 20 years and served the Madisonville area. In June of 2015 he was gunned down by Trepierre Hummons in what prosecutors called an ambush.

Each day thousands of people drive through I-71. Kim's brothers in blue say the memorial highway will keep his memory alive reminding drivers of the ultimate sacrifice Kim made. Just the thought of it put a smile on their faces.

"I'll be driving up the highway thinking of Sonny and some of the things he said and some of the things we did together. Remember all the good times and remember all the good things he did," said Assistant Police Chief David Bailey.

Kim's wife and son attended the ceremony on Friday. They didn't speak during the event, but Bailey says they grateful that the community hasn't forgotten.

"Of course she was just overwhelmed and appreciative that this legislation has been drafted. They're just really thankful that people still remember and are doing these things," Bailey said.

They are hoping that soon, a trip down this road will forever be traveling down memory lane honoring a public servant, husband, father and friend who always put others first.

Hamilton County adopted a resolution to support the initiative. A Referral Committee will review the bill next week and will schedule a hearing.

