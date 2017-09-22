Backlog of travelers at CVG after power outage causing delays - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Backlog of travelers at CVG after power outage causing delays

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Anyone traveling in or out of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will be running into some issues. 

The airport's power went out Friday afternoon. It's back on, but the outage caused a backup at check-in.

A spokeswoman with CVG says it will take roughly 30 minutes to make it through security. 

The airport reported the outage around 3:30 p.m. on Twitter. Power came back on around 4:40 p.m. 

A spokesperson with Duke Energy says the outage was due to construction equipment hitting power lines. 

This story will be updated. 

