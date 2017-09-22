Backlog of travelers at CVG after power outage causing delays

Anyone traveling in or out of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will be running into some issues.

The airport's power went out Friday afternoon. It's back on, but the outage caused a backup at check-in.

A spokeswoman with CVG says it will take roughly 30 minutes to make it through security.

Power outage at CVG causing problems. A friend of mine is stuck in this. Can you imagine? pic.twitter.com/73buFa7uZV — Rob Williams (@FOX19Rob) September 22, 2017

The airport reported the outage around 3:30 p.m. on Twitter. Power came back on around 4:40 p.m.

A spokesperson with Duke Energy says the outage was due to construction equipment hitting power lines.

A power outage event is underway. We're working to restore power to the affected areas as quickly as possible and apologize for the impact. — CVG Airport (@CVGairport) September 22, 2017

This story will be updated.

