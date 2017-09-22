Police: Wrong way I-71 driver charged with OVI, was nearly 3 times legal limit

Blue Ash police arrested a driver early Friday morning after she was seen going the wrong way on Interstate 71. (Source: WXIX)

Blue Ash police arrested a driver early Friday morning after she was seen going the wrong way on Interstate 71.

An officer responding to the call witnessed Kristy Jewett, 41, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, near State Route 126. The officer turned on his emergency lights and was able to safely get Jewett to pull over within a half a mile.

Jewett was first spotted on Fields Ertel and had traveled approximately 5 miles.

She was arrested and charged with OVI.

Police say she spoke with slurred speech and appeared confused.

Police say she was offered a breath test -- the first was a .219 and the second was a refusal.

No one was injured.

