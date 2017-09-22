Investigations underway after 2 sexual assault reports at Miami University

Miami University police are actively investigating two separate reports of sexual assaults involving Miami students, both having occurred on campus in the early morning hours of Sept. 22, and reported to authorities.

Police are investigating the incidents and working to identify the assailants in both cases.

The University issued Safety Bulletins to the Oxford campus Friday afternoon with descriptions of persons sought for questioning:

Wanted for Questioning: White male, about 5’8”-5’10”, aged 18-22, with dark brown hair and a slim build, wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts and a baseball cap Details: A female student reported to Miami University police that early in the morning Friday, Sept. 22, she was sexually assaulted by an unknown male in Symmes Hall. The student told police the male had walked her home from uptown. University police are investigating. If you have any information about this incident, contact Miami University police at 513-529-2222.

Wanted for Questioning: Three black males, in their 20s. Male #1, approximately 6’3”, about 300 lbs., wearing a red t-shirt and black pants. Male #2, about 5’6”-5’8”, approximately 200 lbs., wearing blue jeans, dark t-shirt, and appears to have a tattoo on his left tricep. Male #3, about 5’10”-6’, about 240 lbs., wearing red shorts, black shirt and black shoes and red baseball cap. Details: Miami University police received a report of a sexual assault of a female student at an east quad residence hall early in the morning Friday, Sept. 22, by one or more males. University police are investigating. If you have any information about this incident, contact Miami University police at 513-529-2222.



Miami University police are increasing foot and bike patrols this weekend on campus and undertaking additional security measures to ensure the safety of all students. Miami police continue to assist Oxford Police in patrolling off campus.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.