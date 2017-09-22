Police: Crash spurs rush hour lane closures on Columbia Pkwy - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Crash spurs rush hour lane closures on Columbia Pkwy

CINCINNATI, OH

Cincinnati police say there was a two-car crash on Columbia Parkway Friday around rush hour.

They say the incident took place near Kemper, and will result in two or three lane closures during rush hour.

They said the crash took place on inbound lanes.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

