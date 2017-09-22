Performance Automotive employees collect toys for Texan hurricane victims

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

Senator Bill Nelson, who requested the report, says it's time to "rein in these outrageous fees."

Cincinnati Auto Group, Performance Automotive has been collecting toys and supplies for those affected by the devastation in Texas.

“Houston’s residents are in need of help. There are many children in Houston that have lost their homes and all of their belongings. I would like us to do what we can to help them.” Shane Dever, Director of Operations for the Cincinnati market.

Beginning on August 30th, it was announced to the over 600 plus employees in the Cincinnati auto group, they would be invited to participate in the collection of toys for those affected by the flooding and displacement in Texas.

It was by no obligation, but complete voluntary participation that over 2,000 toys and supplies were collected by the six (6) area Dealerships: Performance Toyota, Performance Honda, Performance Kings Honda, Performance Lexus, Performance Lexus RiverCenter and Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, as well as one of the group’s repair facilities: RiverCenter Collision.

“For every toy donated, Performance Automotive Network will match that with a donation of 40 diapers to the victims”, Shane Dever.

The original goal set by Mr. Shane Dever was to collect 1,000 toys and then match that by donating 40,000 diapers. Since the group far surpassed that number of toys (and supplies), they will now be donating 80,880 diapers- split between those affected in Texas AND Florida, with the assistance of Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank in Cincinnati.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, those affected by Hurricane IRMA are in greater need of diapers currently, than those being assisted for the flooding in Texas caused by HARVEY. Performance Automotive is happy they will be helping those in both areas, as IRMA had not hit landfall when this initiative was first launched.

Friday at 11 am, several employees will load the many toys, books, clothes and supplies collected by employees, donated by Friends, family, and customers that wanted to get behind the effort. Once all collected is packed into the caravan of vehicles helping to transport, they will drive to Montgomery Assembly of God Church in Montgomery, Ohio (eta 12:00pm), as a longtime employee of the group helped to arrange the parish to act as a drop-off facility. A few parishioners of the church work with Matthew: 25 Ministries and will facilitate the move of what has been gathered to their Kenwood facility over the weekend so they can prepare to transport these items down South where needed.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Valerie Frech at 513-312-1319 or email at vfrech@performanceautomotive.com.