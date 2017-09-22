18-year-old NKY man missing for months puzzles police

Kentucky State Police are looking into the disappearance of 18-year-old Devon Kaczmarski.

He was last seen a week ago today getting into a car along Spears Avenue in Crittenden near his job at McDonald's.

“Nobody knows anything,” said his mother Jenny Conrad. He lives with his grandmother and left her house after going to the bank to cash his check. She said he had about $400 dollars on him. Kaczmarski is known to carry his check on him because he does not like keeping it in the bank his family said.

Kaczmarski stopped by Total Care Pharmacy and bought cigarettes and soda, his grandmother said. He was seen on store cameras hanging out in the parking lot on June 15 and then walking with two guys towards the McDonald's he works at.

Next, he was speaking with some co-workers who told state police he got into a dark colored car and that was the last they have seen of him.

Donna Rowe, his grandmother, is starting to think the worst. She said he would not just disappear and he doesn’t like to be away from him. She said he is very nice and trusting of others and believes someone has taken advantage of him.

“He gets paid and takes all his money out of the bank,” she said. “Everyone knows that and I think somebody from out of state has targeted him and he made arrangements to meet with and he got into a situation that he wasn't able to handle,” she continued.

Kaczmarski was last seen wearing Blue and white plaid shirt Blue Jeans, Black socks, Black sneakers, LA Dodgers, Baseball Cap, Silver Neckless with a silver cross and large gold watch. He stands 5’7’’ and weighs 150 pounds.

Rowe said her grandson requires medication.

If you have any information you can call Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212.

