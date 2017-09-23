Police: Suspect punched man in face for urinating in public - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Suspect punched man in face for urinating in public

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A man was arrested after allegedly attacking another man.

John Adams, 27, is charged with felonious assault.

A criminal complaint states that he punched a victim in the face Friday, possibly breaking his nose, "because he was urinating in public."

Adams was being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly