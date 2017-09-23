Coney Island's annual fireworks competition happens today

If you love fireworks, Coney Island is the place to be Saturday night.

Countries from around the world will be competing in Fire up the Night, the annual fireworks competition.

At 8 p.m., each of the competing countries will light up the night sky with a firework display.

Portugal, Japan and Greece will be vying for international bragging rights.

Getting ready for "Fire Up the Night" fireworks competition tonight at @ConeyIslandPark. 3 countries compete! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/TC1OZQRVLD — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) September 23, 2017

All three countries have been previous winners of the competition.

The Rozzi Family will end the evening with a fireworks finale.

The activities kick of at 4 p.m. Go here for a full schedule.

