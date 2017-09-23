Coney Island's annual fireworks competition happens today - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Coney Island's annual fireworks competition happens today

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

If you love fireworks, Coney Island is the place to be Saturday night.

Countries from around the world will be competing in Fire up the Night, the annual fireworks competition.

At 8 p.m., each of the competing countries will light up the night sky with a firework display.

Portugal, Japan and Greece will be vying for international bragging rights.

All three countries have been previous winners of the competition.

The Rozzi Family will end the evening with a fireworks finale.

The activities kick of at 4 p.m. Go here for a full schedule

