LeBron James: Going to White House was great honor until Trump showed up

But these are footnotes, thanks to comments made by President Donald J. Trump in the past 24 hours.

It started Friday when Trump went to Alabama to speak. The Associated Press described this stop as a political rally. During the event, Trump touched on the subject of NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ’Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,” Trump said to loud applause, according to the AP.

President Donald Trump's advice for NFL owners: Fire players who kneel during the national anthem. https://t.co/hwTWkpChPr — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2017

Trump calls NFL players protesting racial injustice "sons of bitches" who deserve to be fired: https://t.co/ZA4oDFdIvK pic.twitter.com/OuXOAc0rX0 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 23, 2017

The NFL responded:

NFL says Trump's comments were "divisive," demonstrating an "unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players" pic.twitter.com/Ur6FaMikET — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 23, 2017

Trump echoed these sentiments on Twitter Saturday morning, after also voicing his opinions on matters involving NBA players:

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

NBA, NFL, and NCAA squads have visited the White House in the past to celebrate championship seasons. Curry, who plays for the NBA champion Warriors, had said Friday he did not wish to do so.

The mixture of comments made by the president since Friday have prompted professional athletes, including superstar LeBron James, to speak up:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017

And I doubt he's man enough to call any of those players a son of a bitch to their face... — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

In the meantime, tensions between the U.S. and North Korea are heating up. U.S. bombers flew close to North Korea's east coast Saturday in a show of force, according to the BBC. Also Saturday, North Korea's foreign minister said the following:

BREAKING: North Korea minister says Trump's insult makes `our rocket's visit to the entire US mainland inevitable all the more.' — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2017

BREAKING: North Korea minister calls Trump "a mentally deranged person full of megalomania" who is holding "the nuclear button." — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2017

