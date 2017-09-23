LeBron James: Going to White House was great honor until Trump s - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

LeBron James: Going to White House was great honor until Trump showed up

It's been a busy Saturday so far in the sports world, with Florida State getting upset by NC State and Carmelo Anthony reportedly set to join the OKC Thunder. But these are footnotes, thanks to comments made by President Donald J. Trump in the past 24 hours.

It started Friday when Trump went to Alabama to speak. The Associated Press described this stop as a political rally. During the event, Trump touched on the subject of NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ’Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,” Trump said to loud applause, according to the AP.

The NFL responded:

Trump echoed these sentiments on Twitter Saturday morning, after also voicing his opinions on matters involving NBA players:

NBA, NFL, and NCAA squads have visited the White House in the past to celebrate championship seasons. Curry, who plays for the NBA champion Warriors, had said Friday he did not wish to do so.

The mixture of comments made by the president since Friday have prompted professional athletes, including superstar LeBron James, to speak up:

In the meantime, tensions between the U.S. and North Korea are heating up. U.S. bombers flew close to North Korea's east coast Saturday in a show of force, according to the BBC. Also Saturday, North Korea's foreign minister said the following:

