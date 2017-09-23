Cincinnati may demolish more 'nuisance' benches near stadium

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati has torn down some concrete benches frequently used by the homeless near its pro football stadium but is pausing demolition of other benches on that street so that city council members can first discuss it.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports some council members and advocates for the homeless were surprised when city officials started removing the benches this week and said they'd been used as cover for lewd behavior.

The director of the Department of Transportation and Engineering calls the opaque benches an "unattractive nuisance." The plan is to replace them with transparent benches.

Vice Mayor David Mann says he was surprised that city council wasn't notified beforehand. The city's neighborhoods committee is expected to discuss the matter early next month.

