Fans, actors, writers gather for Cincy Comic Expo

Artists, actors and writers from all over the world are paying a visit to the Queen City this weekend.

It's the annual Cincinnati Comic Expo.

Day 2 kicked off Saturday at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Comic fans had a chance to see celebrities such as Daphne Zuniga from "Spaceballs," Ralph Machio from "Karate Kid," and Miriam Margolyse, who plays Professor Sprout in "Harry Potter."

There were, of course, plenty of "Star Wars" fans as well as a few actors from the franchise. Fans were able to put themselves in a life-size action figure set.

There's also an annual costume contest with more than $2,000 in prize money.

"We enjoy it every year, and each year it gets funner and funner and expanded more and more," said attendee Renee Bleich.

Sunday is the last day of the event. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the convention center.

