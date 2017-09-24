Swimmers fill the Ohio River for annual event

Swimmers filled the Ohio River on Sunday.

The Bill Keating Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is the only open water swim on the Ohio River to cross the river and back.

People started at the Serpentine Wall and swam across to Kentucky and back.

The length is about 36 laps in a pool.

The event is dedicated to Bill Keating, Jr. after he lost his battle with brain cancer in March.

This is the 10th year for the event.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.