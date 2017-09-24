Man wanted for West End shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man wanted for West End shooting

Khalid Williams (Cincinnati Police Department) Khalid Williams (Cincinnati Police Department)
WEST END, OH (FOX19) -

Police are searching for a man accused in a shooting.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Findlay Street.

Khalid Williams, 39, allegedly shot another man three times with a handgun.

Police say the victim was attempting to drop off his child at his grandmother's house when he was shot.

Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was driving a silver Chevy Impala with tinted windows and Ohio plate of GRW7660.  

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040. 

To send a text message, type CINTIP and the message, and then send it to CRIMES (274637). 

You can remain anonymous and may receive a reward for information. 

