Bengals players lock arms during national anthem

Players from the Cincinnati Bengals locked arms during the national anthem before the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to stay in the locker room for the national anthem for their game against the Chicago Bears. Earlier in the day about 24 players took a knee during the national anthem in the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens game. The Cleveland Browns took a knee during the national anthem before the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Every single Bengals player stood for the national anthem like they’ve done all season long.

Shortly after, the Bengals released a statement on their stance.

“Football and politics don't mix easily. Fans come to NFL games to watch great competition on the playing field and that's where our focus should be."

