Authorities responding to report of person falling from the susp - Cincinnati News

Authorities responding to report of person falling from the suspension bridge

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Authorities have responded to the Roebling Suspension Bridge after reports of a woman has either fallen or jumped from the bridge.

Police said around 5:10 p.m., the jumper was reported.

Witnesses said the individual was visible for approximately a minute before disappearing.

Cincinnati and Covington Police are searching for the individual.

