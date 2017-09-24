Bengals fall to Packers 27-24 in overtime

The Bengals lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday 27-24 in overtime.

[Bengals players lock arms during national anthem]

Every single Bengals player stood for the national anthem like they’ve done all season long.

Shortly after, the Bengals released a statement on their stance.

“Football and politics don't mix easily. Fans come to NFL games to watch great competition on the playing field and that's where our focus should be."

Stay with FOX19 NOW for highlights.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.