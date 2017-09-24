Black Lives Matter rallied to stand with protesters in St. Louis

Protests are continuing in St. Louis about a week after a former white police officer was acquitted in the shooting death of a black driver.

Black Lives Matter in Cincinnati rallied on Sunday and stood outside Cincinnati Police headquarters to share their message.

Jason Stockley, a white former St. Louis police officer, was acquitted just over a week ago after being accused of shooting and killing Anthony Lamar Smith, a black driver, in 2011 following a police chase.

Black Lives Matter: Cincinnati holds solidarity rally after St. Louis Police shooting ends in acquittal @FOX19 #StLouis #cincinnati pic.twitter.com/nGNj81PChN — Frankie Jupiter WXIX (@FrankieJupiter) September 24, 2017

In the days since, there have been numerous protests there made up of people who feel justice has not been served.

Black Lives Matter wanted to extend support from the Tri-State, saying they too, are outraged by the verdict.

"There's still many families in Cincinnati who are facing the same thing the families in St. Louis are facing where cops kill unarmed black people and get off," Brian Taylor said.

Those rallying locally say it's important to spread a clear message that change must take place because what has been happening is not okay.

"This is systemic. It doesn't just happen in one place and then pops up over here, pops up over there. This is how our system works," Charles Campbell said.

