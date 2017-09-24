Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Oakley

Police are investigating after a woman was struck and seriously injured in Oakley on Sunday.

Police said around noon, 80-year-old Ann Zeff was crossing north on Madison Rd. when she was struck by 36-year-old Antoinette Thompson.

Zeff was not in a crosswalk.

She sustained serious injuries and was transported to UC Medical Center.

Thompson was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

Excessive speed and impairment are not factors in this crash, according to police.

The Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation and any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

