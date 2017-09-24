Fallen hero, mother honored in Union on Gold Star Mother's Day

A fallen hero and his mother were recognized on Sunday on Gold Star Mother's Day.



It's a national day to honor those who have lost a child who served in the United States military.

About 200 runners hit the pavement in Union, Kentucky for the third 5K run held in honor of Specialist Zachary Salmon and his mother, Renee Cross.



Salmon was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2011 when he was 21-years-old.



The money raised will go towards the Union Adopt-A-Unit Program that supports the 101st Airborne Unit in Fort Campbell.



At least 100 members of the military put on their running shoes for the event.



No word yet on how much money they were able to raise.

