Extreme heat prompts early school dismissals

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
DEER PARK, OH (FOX19) -

The extreme heat is prompting early dismissals at Deer Park schools again Monday.

Deer Park will let junior high and high school students out early at 12:40 p.m.

Students at Holmes and Amity elementary schools will go home at 12:55 p.m.

"If the forecast for Tuesday holds up, we will most likely have an early release on Tuesday as well.  I will make that call on Monday evening," Superintendent Jay Phillips wrote on the district website.

Deer Park schools also dismissed early Friday.

