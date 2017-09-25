Extreme heat prompts early school dismissals

The extreme heat is prompting early dismissals at Deer Park schools again Monday.

Deer Park will let junior high and high school students out early at 12:40 p.m.

Students at Holmes and Amity elementary schools will go home at 12:55 p.m.

"If the forecast for Tuesday holds up, we will most likely have an early release on Tuesday as well. I will make that call on Monday evening," Superintendent Jay Phillips wrote on the district website.

Deer Park schools also dismissed early Friday.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.