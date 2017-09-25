Arson suspected in early morning Covington fire

Arson is the likely cause of an early morning fire that destroyed a Covington carriage house, fire officials said.

Several fire crews responded when flames broke out in the 700 block of Garrard Street just after 2 a.m. Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

"It was an old carriage house they were using as a garage," said Covington Fire Battalion Chief Mike Bloemer.

"There was a lot of storage in there. It is a total loss."

The cause remains under investigation, but it will likely be determined that it was deliberately set, he said.

A damage estimate was not available.

No injuries were reported.

