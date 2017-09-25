Semi fire, construction clogs SB I-75 in NKY, Cincy

U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.Full Story >
Major delays are building on southbound Interstate 75 near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway Monday morning.Full Story >
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.Full Story >
Memo to GOP: Republican-friendly states would also lose money under health care bill.Full Story >
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.Full Story >
