Semi fire, construction clogs SB I-75 in NKY, Cincy

Construction is causing major delays on SB I-75 near the Ronald Reagan Highway Monday. (www.ohgo.com)

Southbound I-75 is shut down in Grant County due to a semi fire. (FOX19 NOW/Doug Baines)

Expect major delays on southbound Interstate 75 in both Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Monday morning.

The left two lanes just reopened on the highway near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway in northern Hamilton County.

Overnight construction between Paddock Road and the Ronald Reagan blocked them about an hour longer than expected.

Only the right lane was open as the morning rush picked up about 6 a.m.

That caused hour-plus delays from I-275 into Downtown.

Delays still linger. You might want to use southbound I-71.

75 SB lanes are reported to be REOPEN near Ronald Reagan. Still slow as you head into downtown @FOX19 — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) September 25, 2017

Motorists headed south out of the Tri-State are even worse off.

Southbound I-75 is shut down in Grant County due to a semi tractor-trailer fire, according to Kentucky State Police.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out at 5:20 a.m., but the highway will remain blocked until at least 9:30 a.m., police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area by getting off the highway at the Williamstown exit and followwing Kentucky 25 to the Corinth exit to return to the highway.

SB I-75 will not reopen in Grant County for at least the next 3 hours, KSP reports.@FOX19Jordan — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 25, 2017

Sitting in a backup on I-75S in Grant Co. due to a truck fire up ahead. Trying to get video for Fox19 Now! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/1homSoBEWQ — Doug Baines (@DougBaines19) September 25, 2017

Traffic also is slow on northbound I-71 near Kenwood Road in Madeira.

Crews responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist just after 6:30 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers said.

One person was taken to Christ Hospital, they said.

Further details were not immediately available.

