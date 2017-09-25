Police: Contractor falls thru roof, critically hurt in Blue Ash

A contractor working to replace a roof fell as much as 20 through it and was critically hurt Monday morning, Blue Ash police said.

Crews were called to a business in the 11000 block of Tamarco Drive just after 8 a.m.

They found a man suffering from critical head injuries, said Lt. Scott Noel.

He was taken by ambulance to Bethesda North Hospital and then flown by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, said Lt. Scott Noel.

The man's identity is not known. A lunch box and ID was found on the roof.

A Spanish speaking officer responded to the scene to interpret as police continue to investigate and try to identify the man who fell.

Federal investigators with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also are on scene.

