New Hamilton County legal help center slated to open full time by November

The chief justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio, along with county officials, dedicated a new Hamilton County Help Center for Municipal Court this week.

The Help Center will provide help and guidance and limited legal representation to people in the county who cannot afford an attorney and have matters in municipal court. The center was created by and will be overseen by the Clerk of Courts office.

The center is a joint partnership of the Clerk of Courts, Municipal Court, the County Commission, and the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

Officials hope the center will be open full time by November. It will be open limited hours in September.

The center will be managed by Rob Hill, an attorney experienced with non-profit and pro bono clinics.

