When you're not using Bluetooth, you might want to turn it off -- here's why

For those of you who believe it is better to be safe than sorry, you may want to turn off your Bluetooth.

According to a write-up published by Wired earlier this month, limiting Bluetooth use can minimize exposure to "very real" vulnerabilities:

That includes an attack called BlueBorne, announced this week by the security firm Armis, which would allow any affected device with Bluetooth turned on to be attacked through a series of vulnerabilities. The flaws aren't in the Bluetooth standard itself, but in its implementation in all sorts of software. Windows, Android, Linux, and iOS have been vulnerable to BlueBorne in the past.

You can read the full Wired write-up here.

In short, it can't hurt to turn it off when you're not using it.

Now, according to The Verge, the new iOS 11's Control Center toggles don't turn off Bluetooth or Wi-fi. You can read more about that here.

