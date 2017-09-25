Bizarre library news conference ends in small protest

Senior leaders at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss an arrest of a library customer. That customer was present at the presser.

Library officials said they wanted to offer an apology to a Charles Campbell for an incident that took place this past Friday, Sept. 22.

Campbell cited by police and banned from the library after the incident. In describing what transpired Monday, library officials said it is not their intention to disrupt anyone's freedom of speech.

Library officials said a library security officer has been suspended, and Campbell's ban from the library has been lifted.

Campbell actually attended Monday's newser, arriving in time for the Q&A portion.

"Mr. Campbell just walked in, so he's going to get an apology," said one of the library officials at the podium.

"We're sorry," he said.

"You're giving me an apology?" said Campbell, from the back of the atrium.

After a few minutes of give-and-take that involved Campbell, the newser concluded with about a quarter-dozen people in attendance chanting: "Our library, our decision!"

You can watch how it unfolded below:

This may be in reference to a decision to pull services from the Main Library's north building Downtown and explore options to repurpose or sell the building. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Hamilton County commission asked library officials to answer questions about such a move earlier this month.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.