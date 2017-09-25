As fans burn Pittsburgh jerseys, sales soar for lone Steelers OL who stood for anthem

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers were not on the field during the National Anthem.

This did not sit well with some fans, according to WPXI. Twitter user Arvin Gibbs, for example, posted this video of a burning jersey:

I have been a Steelers fan since 1966, but no more. pic.twitter.com/9W4oMl1EhF — Starving1 (@ArvinGibbs) September 24, 2017

Gibbs, who appeared to only have that one tweet published to his profile, had more than 1,500 followers Monday afternoon.

One Steeler was visible for the anthem, however. His was the top-selling jersey at NFLshop.com mid-Monday.

Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva stands alone for national anthem in Chicago https://t.co/NSIIKMUsMx — Pittsburgh PG (@PittsburghPG) September 24, 2017

According to the Post-Gazette, Coach Mike Tomlin had the team sit out the anthem because he didn't want to force players into choosing whether to protest.

His request was apparently 100 percent participation one way or another -- there was reportedly a Saturday night players-only meeting on the matter.

