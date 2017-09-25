Groceries delivered to your fridge? Walmart testing new program

Walmart has upped the ante in its grocery delivery war with Amazon.

If getting your groceries delivered to your doorstep just isn’t convenient enough -- how about having the delivery driver put them into the fridge for you? Walmart is now testing a new program where delivery drivers take your food into your house rather than leaving it on the porch.

Here’s how it works:

Walmart’s partnered with a smart security company called “August” to outfit subscribers’ homes for the program.

You sign up for the service, and if you aren’t home when the Walmart driver tries to deliver your groceries, that driver gets a one-time pass code for the lock on your front door.

If you want, you can watch the driver unload your groceries using the August app, and security cameras in your house.

Once the driver leaves, the door locks automatically.

This program is being tested in California first, which means you have some time to decide whether this is really convenient -- or really creepy.

