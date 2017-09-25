Groceries delivered to your fridge? Walmart testing new program - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Groceries delivered to your fridge? Walmart testing new program

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Walmart has upped the ante in its grocery delivery war with Amazon.

If getting your groceries delivered to your doorstep just isn’t convenient enough -- how about having the delivery driver put them into the fridge for you? Walmart is now testing a new program where delivery drivers take your food into your house rather than leaving it on the porch.

Here’s how it works:

  • Walmart’s partnered with a smart security company called “August” to outfit subscribers’ homes for the program.
  • You sign up for the service, and if you aren’t home when the Walmart driver tries to deliver your groceries, that driver gets a one-time pass code for the lock on your front door.
  • If you want, you can watch the driver unload your groceries using the August app, and security cameras in your house.
  • Once the driver leaves, the door locks automatically.

This program is being tested in California first, which means you have some time to decide whether this is really convenient -- or really creepy.

