'Build It Here': FCC fans to attend town hall meeting encouraging stadium

FC Cincinnati fans are being asked to attend the County Commission Town Hall Meeting at the Hamilton County Board of Elections on Tuesday to encourage commissioners to build a stadium in the Tri-State.

'Build It Here' is described as being committed to bringing soccer supporters and citizens together to support a fair stadium solution for FC Cincinnati in the city of Cincinnati.

[What an FC Cincinnati stadium might look like]

If the club is granted a Major League Soccer franchise, FC Cincinnati has narrowed down three potential sites where it could build a new stadium.

The sites include Newport, Oakley and the West End and would come with a $250 million stadium investment from the FC Cincinnati ownership group.

The stadium would seat 25,000 fans.

FC Cincinnati submitted paperwork to become an MLS franchise in January and is expecting to have an answer by the end of 2017. If they are one of two teams selected this year for expansion, Cincinnati would begin MLS play in the 2020 season.

[FC Cincinnati reveals stadium sites for MLS expansion, lays out execution plan]

Right now the financial plan is incomplete, the owners are committing to picking up half of the tab and tout that another massive stadium in the area would be good for economic growth. The goal is to start construction in spring 2018.

“We’re gonna pay for over half the cost of a new stadium,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Jeff Berding said.

No officials on the state or federal level have made any announcements on government assistance.

'Build It Here' will be meeting at 6 p.m. at Gordo's Pub & Grill in Norwood, and will march to the town hall meeting which is less than half a mile away.

