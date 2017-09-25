This dry weather may shorten the window for fall foliage enjoyment

This year, fall colors have begun to appear in some parts of the area thanks for cooler-than-average temperatures for the majority of August, extending into the first week of September.

In general, the best fall color happens with bright warm days, cool nights, and moist soil.

In recent days, we have had warm and dry weather.

However, our nights have been mild. And with low rainfall totals, we could be in for a shorter window of time for fall color enjoyment.

Peak fall color often arrives in the Tri-State in mid-October, meaning a short window of time for us if we do get a shorter season.

So be sure to get out there and enjoy it before it's gone!

