Spanx arm tights have arrived and they're $30 ea.

The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.Full Story >
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.Full Story >
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.Full Story >
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.Full Story >
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.Full Story >
