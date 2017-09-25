Spanx arm tights have arrived and they're $30 ea.

Spanx is launching arm tights.

Five years in the making, these lightweight, seamless hosiery-made arm-smoothers give you the look of slender biceps and triceps when worn under long sleeves, without having to hit the gym.

Wear them under your clothes, or even as a cute crop-top look alone.

A release from the brand states it debuted the top in response to overwhelming consumer demand and calls it a perfect way to cover up for those who typically shy away from sleeveless shape.

They went on sale this week for $30 each.

